‘Humbling’: Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson appears open to running for president after favorable poll results

LOS ANGELES (WJW) — It appears Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would not be against running for president of the United States.

Everyone’s favorite wrestler-turned-movie star took to social yesterday after seeing a Newsweek article that said at least 46 percent of Americans would be supportive of Johnson running for the highest position in the land.

Johnson called the endorsement “humbling.”

“I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club – but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve you, the people,” he said in the post.

About 30,000 adults were surveyed for the poll, Newsweek said. The poll found people would also be supportive of runs from Oprah and Matthew McConaughey.

Of course, the fact that Johnson could run for president is nothing new. He told Stephen Colbert back in 2018 that it was a possibility. And in January, the U.S. Election betting oddsmakers had him a part of the conversation for the 2024 presidential race:

Last year, Johnson endorsed Joe Biden for president.