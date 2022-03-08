Humane society seizes 100 cats from Madison Township facility

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– The Lake Humane Society‘s investigations department executed a search warrant at a facility in Madison Township on Tuesday.

Humane society staff removed more than 100 cats.

“The search warrant was obtained and granted as a result of multiple complaints about the conditions of the cats and the facility they were living in, including complaints from people directly affiliated with the operation of the facility,” said Lake Humane Society executive director Lori Caszatt in a news release.

The humane agent and the veterinarian found unsanitary conditions, and said the majority of cats were in critical medical condition.

The Lake Humane Society did not mention the name of the cat shelter in its news release, but Holy Cat Whiskers Rescue posted about the search warrant on its Facebook page Tuesday morning.

“We have many calls coming in. We have Lake Humane is here. With search warrant. We are handling it. We are a rehabilitation shelter. We have sick cats. That are being treated. They will charge us $15 a day per cat,” Holy Cat Whiskers said.

The Lake Humane Society said this is an ongoing investigation and no other statements will be released at this time.