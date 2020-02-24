Watch Now
Humane Society of Ashland County grateful for outpouring of support after dogs rescued

ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW)-- Dozens of dogs removed from an Ashland home are continuing to receive medical care, and appear to be doing well.

Tiffany Meyer, of the Humane Society of Ashland County, said the 52 dogs are testing negative for heartworm, many are in the process of getting spayed or neutered and getting medical attention for skin issues.

She added that so many people have helped with monetary donations, as well as dropping off sheets and towels for the dogs.

“We are sending out a big thank you. It’s been amazing,” Meyer said.

The  humane society and the Ashland County dog warden removed the dogs from a home on West Main Street in Ashland last week. The owner voluntarily surrendered  the dogs. The dogs are mixed breeds and range from puppies to about 5 years old.

“They are mostly a combination of beagle, terrier and chihuahua,” Meyer said.

Some of the dogs  are being transferred  from the Claremont Veterinary Clinic  to the Ashland County-West Holmes Career Center.

The Ashland County prosecutor’s office is reviewing the matter and will determine if the owners should face criminal charges.

Meyer says they are still seeking donations.  If interested in helping, CLICK HERE.

