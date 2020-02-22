Humane Society of Ashland County desperately needs donations after rescuing 52 dogs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) -- The Humane Society of Ashland County has now taken six more dogs from a home after the owner agreed to voluntarily surrender all 52 of the animals.

Tiffany Meyer, of the Humane Society of Ashland County, told the I-TEAM that authorities took 46 dogs on Wednesday and on Friday, the owner decided to surrender the last six.

Humane officials said the dogs all lived at the West Main Street home in Ashland. Authorities went to the house after receiving complaints from citizens concerned about the dogs.

Some of the dogs appeared malnourished and had skin conditions, humane officials said.

The owner told the I-TEAM on Thursday that he felt the dogs were well taken care of and he was surprised they were removed from his home.

No criminal charges have been filed. The Ashland County prosecutor’s office will review the matter before deciding if charges should be filed.

Meanwhile, the humane society can use towels and sheets for the dogs. Donations can be dropped off at Claremont Veterinary Clinic at 1826 Claremont Ave. in Ashland or at the Ashland County Dog Warden’s Office located at 1710 Garfield Avenue.

If anyone is interested in making a donation they can also email Info@ashlandhumane.org.