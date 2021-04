STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Stark County Humane Society is looking for the owner of a pup found in Canton.

According to the shelter, the dog was found on Helmsworth Street NE.

The dog’s Animal ID number is 47030119. The owner(s) will have to show proof of companionship.

Anyone with information about the dog and its owner(s) is asked to contact the Stark County Humane Society at (330) 453-5529.