ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Humane officers in Lorain County say they have rescued dozens of animals forced to live in filthy conditions.

Acting on an anonymous tip, investigators executed a search warrant at a property in Elyria, and inside a dark, cramped garage, they found a large variety of animals in cages.

It took authorities three hours to remove all 82 of the animals and transport them to the Friendship Animal Protective League for cleaning and medical care.

“There were four hamsters, two pigeons, three chickens, 11 rats and about 56 rabbits. We also removed four deceased rabbits,” Humane Officer Vickie McDonald told FOX 8.

Investigators say the animals were living in conditions that they consider unsanitary and cruel.

“There was no food, no water, or at least not wholesome water for the majority of the animals. Most of them were bedded with their own excrement, some of it up to about six inches in depth,” said McDonald.

Authorities say when confronted with the evidence of neglect, the owner elected to surrender all of the animals to the APL. Criminal charges are now pending.

Authorities say they are not sure if the animals had been bred as pets for sale or if the owner was hoarding them.

“During the height of the pandemic, you know, people were looking for pets, and so a lot of breeding operations really got out of hand, really went wild, and suddenly what was once a very lucrative business for a period of time has now stalled out,” Friendship APL Executive Director Greg Willey said.

While asked about the root causes of hoarding, McDonald said, “there can be mental illness involved, such as hoarder syndrome or some other mental illness that can evolve into hoarding like behavior, such as depression. It could be a collection that ended up getting out of hand that may have overwhelmed the caregivers.”

Many of the animals rescued in the raid, including most of the rabbits, are now being nursed back to health and will then being put up for adoption.

Anyone interest in giving them a new home is asked to contact the Friendship APL.