Human trafficking survivor, activist speaks out after being carjacked at Elyria gas station

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – She fights for the rights of human trafficking victims. Now, a local advocate is speaking out after she became the victim of an armed carjacking.

“When the flashbacks come, they come in like waves,” said Teresa Merriweather, of Lorain County.

But Merriweather is a survivor.

“I’ve already been the victim of a violent crime, seeing that I was trafficked, but here I am again being the victim of a violent crime,” said Merriweather.

Merriweather said she was on her way to meet with survivors of human trafficking when she decided to stop for gas in Elyria Thursday afternoon.

“Something told me not to go to that gas station. I thought to myself, maybe I should go to the one on the route I usually take,” said Merriweather.

But Merriweather stopped at the gas station on West Ridge Road and got out of her Dodge Durango to refuel.

“I noticed these two people coming towards me and I didn’t know them. Something just doesn’t look right, and before I could turn to get out of there, they already approached me,” said Merriweather.

Merriweather said she was held at gunpoint.

“I let him know I don’t have any cash, I don’t carry cash, and he said, ‘I want your f***ing vehicle.’ I said, ‘you can have it,”‘ said Merriweather

Merriweather said the two suspects sped away. Elyria Police spotted the vehicle near Murray Ridge Road and a high speed chase ensued until the car lost control and crashed on Third Street.

Police arrested 24-year-old David Russell of Bedford Heights, 18-year-old Trayqwan Dunlap of Cleveland and 24-year-old Clinton Lindsay of Cleveland.

All three suspects were taken to the Lorain County Jail.

Police said a loaded gun was indeed found inside the vehicle after it crashed.

“When the tears come, it’s from sadness because the vehicles can be replaced, the money, whatever, but what really makes me sad and upset is that I have people depending on me and you are going to take my life,” said Merriweather.

Merriweather is known in Northeast Ohio for her trainings about human trafficking awareness. She said it was using the tools she teaches that may have saved her life.