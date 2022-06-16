AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating suspected human trafficking violations and sexual offenses at Kent Place in Akron in an area referred to as “Tent City.”

Acting on several credible complaints, the sheriff’s office, the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office and the Akron Police Department conducted a welfare check at the location Tuesday. According to the sheriff’s office, investigators found people who had been victimized and required immediate intervention.

“These individuals were offered medical treatment, counseling, and shelter service options,” the sheriff’s department said in a press release.

One person was hospitalized because of their medical condition, the office said.

The sheriff reports 13 people who live at the location have active felony warrants for offenses including burglary, weapons under disability, sex offender non-compliance and drug possession. All 13 people were booked in the Summit County Jail.

They have not been identified.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office has not announced any charges related to human trafficking.