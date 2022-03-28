SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Springfield Township police are investigating human skeletal remains discovered on Friday.

A resident found the remains while gathering firewood in a wooded area near Mogadore Road and the Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway, according to a release from the department.

The Summit County Medical Examiners Office and the Mercyhurst University Department of Archaeology and Anthropology are working identify the remains.

At this time, there are no obvious signs of a crime being committed at the scene, police say.

You are asked to call Detective Robert Scherer at (330) 784-1609 with any information you have that would help with the investigation.