Human remains found in Florida gator’s mouth identified

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The human remains found in an alligator-infested canal Thursday were identified as belonging to a St. Lucie County man, according to Martin County deputies.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that detectives found arm, hand, and part of a leg after an alligator was spotted “guarding the body part” on the Hungryland Preserve.

A second body part was found in a different canal about a mile away. Deputies said the remains were found in what appeared to be a shallow grave.

Using fingerprints from the severed arm, a medical examiner identified the remains as belonging to Dustin Davis Mills, 42, of St. Lucie County.

Mills had multiple convictions for manufacturing, sale and delivery of marijuana, trafficking in illegal substances, resisting arrest with violence, and battery on law enforcement or firefighter. He was released in February 2020.

Dustin Mills (Martin County Sheriff’s Office)

Mills’ remains had signs of being “removed with a sharp instrument,” according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office asked anyone with information on Mills’ death to call deputies at 220-7060.