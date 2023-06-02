[In the player above, get a breakdown of FOX 8 News’ top stories for Friday, June 2, 2023.]

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Decomposed human remains were found in debris taken to a landfill from a house torn down earlier this week in Akron, according to city police.

The house in the 700 block of Dayton Street, which had been vacant for about two years, was demolished at about 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, according to a Friday news release from Akron Police Department. The demolition debris was taken to a New Franklin landfill.

Police were notified just before 9 a.m. Friday that the decomposed human remains were found among that debris, according to the release.

The person has not yet been identified.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office responded and is assisting in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the discovery is urged to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP (330-375-2847).

Anonymous tips can also be provided by:

Calling Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS (330-434-2677)

Texting TIPSCO with your tip to 274637

Downloading the Akron Police Department app and texting Tips411 or visiting the police department’s website