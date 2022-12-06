SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities are investigating after a hunter found human remains in Scioto County, Ohio.

According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, deputies received a call around 10:33 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 from a hunter who found what he thought were human remains.

Deputies, detectives and the Scioto County Coroner responded, confirming the remains were human. Scioto County Coroner Darren Adams then contacted the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office to request assistance from an anthropology team.

Mercyhurst Department of Applied Forensic Sciences from Erie, Pennsylvania, then sent an anthropologist as well as a crime scene reconstructionist from Precision Laser & Instrument Inc. to help with the investigation and to recover the remains, Thoroughman said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the remains were taken to a lab in Erie, PA for DNA and dental testing. Thoroughman says an official identification has not yet been confirmed, but they have confirmed the remains belong to a female.

Thoroughman says three rings and a watch were also recovered from the scene where the remains were found.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information that could assist in the investigation is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.