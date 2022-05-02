LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A dog and her two puppies rescued from a Northeast Ohio home have now reportedly been adopted.

But their journey hasn’t been easy. The three dogs named Lady, Peaches and Layla were discovered in a makeshift shelter in a Youngstown yard in March (as seen in the photos below). An Animal Charity of Ohio agent reportedly removed the dogs from what they described as “deplorable conditions,” kept in isolation.

Photo courtesy Animal Charity of Ohio

Photo courtesy Animal Charity of Ohio

Taken in by the Youngstown shelter, the dogs were reportedly easily frightened and the two pups could be found hugging one another.

Over the past month, the animals were able to receive proper medical attention while learning how to socialize. The trio was recently adopted out of the Lake Humane Society.