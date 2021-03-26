Huge tree smashes car in Cleveland during wicked weather

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A massive tree smashed a car in Cleveland Friday morning as wicked winds blew through.

Cleveland Fire shared photos saying the wicked winds made for a busy morning for them and police. They said multiple trees and wires are down around the city.

The tree that fell onto the car happened on Rustic Road on the west side, the fire department said. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

High Winds made for a busy morning for #CLEFIRE, @CLEpolice. Multiple trees and wires down around the city. This one fell on Rustic Rd on the west side. No injuries reported. @illuminatingco on scene. Report downed wires to 911. Avoid ALL wires. Phone/Cable could be energized. pic.twitter.com/tpO9vT6QFf — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) March 26, 2021

A high wind warning, issued for Northeast Ohio, caused power outages and issues across the area Firday.