COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH / WJW) – Help is on the way for parents who have been desperately searching for formula to feed their babies.

A huge shipment from Australia just arrived in Ohio. The plane landed at Rickenbacker Airport in Columbus about 7 a.m.

It was packed with 85,000 tins of formula from an Australian company called Aussie Bubs, which will soon ship out to dozens of Walmart stores across the Midwest. They chose Columbus because of its central location.

Today’s shipment was part of the White House’s Operation Fly Formula plan to import million of bottles of formula until U.S. productions can once again meet the growing demand.

Additional shipments are scheduled in the coming weeks.