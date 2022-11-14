CLEVELAND (WJW) — Some driving on I-90 West Monday evening got an unwelcome surprise — popped tires.

Emergency crews were called to the area of I-90/SR-2 West just beyond East 55th Street after multiple vehicles were seen pulled over on the side of the road around 5:30 p.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that at least five vehicles were affected after a large pothole appeared in one of the lanes.

WJW photo

The exact number of vehicles damaged by the road hazard was not known, but OSHP said the right lane was blocked while police and others helped drivers.

Ohio Department of Transportation said crews were working to repair the road.