‘Huge for our economy’: Cleveland businesses prepare for NBA All-Star Week

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The 2022 NBA All-Star Game may be a week away but the city is already buzzing. Dozens of hotels are already fully booked and tickets are starting to sell.

Take a walk around downtown Cleveland and you will see sign after sign for NBA All-Star Weekend. You’ll also see a lot of extra people. Even though the big stuff doesn’t start until next weekend, our city is already packed with out-of-towners.

“Think of all the TV production people and all of that is already here loading in and getting ready,” said David Gilbert the President and CEO of Destination Cleveland and Greater Cleveland Sports Commission. “Then Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday it’s going to really start ramping up heavily.”

Already 28 hotels in and around Cleveland are fully booked just by the NBA. That doesn’t even include all the fans who are coming into town over the next week.

“It is tens and tens and tens of thousands of people from all over the country and from all over the world,” said Gilbert.

This event is huge for our economy but it’s also great for the perception of Cleveland. It’s going to be watched in more than 215 countries and territories all around the world.

“We’re hosting this not by accident,” said Gilbert. “We were chosen, we know how to do this and we know how to do it well. Our goal is the NBA walks away and says this is the best host we’ve ever had.”

David Gilbert wants people to remember this isn’t someone else’s party in our city. This is a party we can and should all be a part of.

“It’s not just for the tens of thousands of people coming from out of town,” he said . “Go to the events. People locally should be taking advantage and take part of this amazing event that we’re lucky enough to host.”

There are still tickets available for a lot of the events and some of them are free. You can download the NBA Event App to see what you can still attend.