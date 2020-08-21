Hudson teacher arraigned on sexual battery charges connected to former student

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) – Longtime teacher with the Hudson City School District, Heidi Hallstein, was arraigned on sexual battery charges in Ravenna Municipal Court Friday.

Hallstein, 56, was also formerly Heidi Gauntner.

Heidi Hallstein, Photo provided by Hudson City Schools

She has been employed with the district since 1995.

According to the arrest warrant, Hallstein had a sexual encounter with a minor and student in January 2017.

The complaint alleges the incident took place in the city of Kent.

Hallstein resigned this week and the school district is requesting the surrender of her teaching license with the Ohio Department of Education.

Heidi Hallstein, Portage County Jail

Hallstein has been booked in the Portage County Jail.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 28.

