Hudson police warn residents about stolen cars

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) — The Hudson Police Department took several reports Saturday of stolen vehicles that are likely all related to the same group of suspects.

Police say all the vehicles were unlocked and had keys left inside.

Hudson Police Perry Tabak says it’s important for residents to remember to remove keys and lock their vehicles on a daily basis.

“We are currently investigating these thefts,” the chief said. “If anyone has information and/or photos/video that may help, please contact the Hudson Police Department. The thefts likely occurred between 2am and 4am on Saturday June 26th.”