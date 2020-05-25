1  of  4
Hudson man plants 2,000 flags to honor the fallen

by: Talia Naquin

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) – Lou Smith has been putting flags outside his Hudson home for more than 30 years.

He started with just fifty flags and has added more every year.

Smith served in the US Army. His five brothers have also served.

Smith’s son is a captain in the US Air Force.

Smith told FOX 8 he wishes every home had a flag and he says it breaks his heart that he doesn’t see more.

He tells FOX 8 the American Legion Post in Hudson donated 1,000 flags to his collection last year.

