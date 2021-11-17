Hudson church will honor community’s lost loved ones with candle-lighting ceremony

Conceptual image of lit white thick candles in a group, flames flickering in the darkness. Background image.

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) – The holidays can be tough for those who lost loved ones.

Christ Community Chapel in Hudson is hosting an event Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. called Remembrance and Hope. The event will honor the ones you miss and give you time to remember and celebrate your loved one.

“As wonderful as the Christmas season is, it can be a reminder of loved ones no longer with us,” said Lori McMillen, organizer of the Remembrance and Hope event. “Whether you have lost someone this year or they have been gone years past, Remembrance and Hope gives the opportunity to acknowledge and honor loved ones we cherished. Scripture tells us ‘When my heart is overwhelmed, lead me to the Rock that is higher than I’ Psalm 61:2.“

A special candle-lighting ceremony is included where you will receive a personalized candle holder with your loved one’s name.

Ed and Peggy Gallek from FOX 8 News will take part in this year’s event.

As a lasting tribute, registrants are given a beautiful engraved candle holder with their loved one’s name as a gift.

The event is free, and childcare is provided, but please register ahead of time if you wish to receive a candleholder.

The deadline for registration is Nov. 28.