Hudson High School teacher arrested and charged for sexual battery, deputies say

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) — A Hudson High School teacher has been arrested and charged for sexual battery, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff reports that 56-year-old Heidi Hallstein, formerly known as Heidi Gauntner, allegedly had a sexual encounter with a former student who was a minor at the time back in 2017.

Hudson City Schools Superintendent Phil Herman shared the news in a letter to parents Thursday.

“Ms. Hallstein has resigned her teaching position, and the district will initiate the surrender of Ms. Hallstein’s teaching license with the Ohio Department of Education.”

Hallstein is in custody at the Portage County Jail awaiting her first court appearance.

Anyone with questions or concerns can call the Portage County Sheriff’s Office at 330-295-5100 or the Hudson Police Department at 330-342-1871. Students can also contact their high school counselors at 330-653-1420.

