Hudson council members, residents share mixed opinions after mayor resigns

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) – The city of Hudson is trying to return to normal after what some call embarrassing comments the former mayor made about ice fishing.

The city held its first council meeting since Mayor Craig Shubert resigned after claiming ice fishing shanties could lead to prostitution.

For some people in Hudson, the attention is welcomed, but for others, they would rather the city be out of the national spotlight soon.

The comments from residents and council members Tuesday night were not all about the mayor’s comments, but it is clear there are strong opinions about how the city should move forward.

“Our town came together and laughed like we have not in a long time,” said one Hudson resident who spoke at the meeting.

Some residents are taking the nationwide attention in stride.

“We do need to consider sending grace to our former mayor. I just ask that you think about him and remember that he is human,” said councilwoman Beth Bigham.

But others, including some council members, feel negative reaction to Shubert’s comments is dividing the city.

“Our mayor may have lit the fire, but he did not fan the flames. People in our community did that and then many of these same people complained about the smoke,” said council president Christopher Foster.

“People in this community who have been in positions of leadership have stepped up and ridiculed him, humiliated him and really cyber-bullied him and I find it all so disgusting and distasteful,” said Bigham.

“I think it’s kind of funny, that’s why we came here, just came to have fun and see what the shanty’s about,” said Hudson visitor Nancy Kuehls.

In the center of town, Hudson’s Restaurant and Catering is having fun with the attention. They erected a pop-up shanty bar inside, drawing people from all around, including Nancy Kuehls from Sagamore Hills, celebrating her birthday with friends.

“I’ve had people coming in from Avon, Lakewood, Euclid, down from like Mansfield and New Philadelphia, coming up just to check out the pop-up shanty bar and they spend the day. They’re like, we didn’t realize what a cute town this was,” said chef and co-owner Kevin Altomare.

“He said some things that he probably didn’t mean to say the way he did, but it’s been fun and as a human being, I want him to take care of himself, move on. The city will be fine, we’ll move on,” said Hudson resident Jacque Brown.

Back inside the city council meeting, some resident are focusing on the future as well.

“I encourage you to find somebody who doesn’t lean left, who doesn’t lean right, but truly can bring us together as a town,” a resident told council members.

The council president says they will take applications for mayor, which is more of a ceremonial position, through March 11.

Much of the discussion Tuesday night centered on a controversial move by the council to consider suspending the current city manager.

Many people spoke up in her favor, so even after the mayor controversy dies down, the city of Hudson still has other potentially divisive issues they’ll be dealing with in the near future.