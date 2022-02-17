Hudson accepting applications after mayor resigns amid ice fishing comments

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW)– Hudson City Council is accepting applications for mayor after Craig Shubert submitted his resignation letter.

Shubert, who served as mayor since 2020, resigned following his comments as the city considered allowing ice fishing.

“And if you then allow ice fishing with shanties, then that leads to another problem, prostitution,” Shubert said during a council work session last week. “Just some data points to consider.”

Despite his concerns about prostitution, which Shubert called an attempt at “dry humor,” the city opted to permit ice fishing.

Applications for mayor must be submitted by March 11 at 4:30 p.m. Applicants must be a Hudson resident for at least two years, be a registered voter and remain a resident of Hudson during the entire term.

Council will appoint a person to serve until the November election.