TV Personality Howie Mandel attends the “America’s Got Talent” Season 11 Live Show at Dolby Theatre on August 23, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (WJW)– “America’s Got Talent” judge Howie Mandel was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday, TMZ reported.

The comedian suddenly passed out while at a Los Angeles-area Starbucks with his wife and friends, the site said. TMZ also reported Mandel may have fainted from low blood sugar.

Howie Mandel passed out at a Starbucks and was taken to a hospital. https://t.co/udDsLtLuJS — TMZ (@TMZ) October 13, 2021

Mandel was the longtime host of “Deal or No Deal” and has been a judge on “AGT” since 2010.