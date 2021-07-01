Howard University reacts to Dean Phylicia Rashad’s Bill Cosby tweets

(WJW/AP) — Howard University has released a statement reacting to a tweet by Phylicia Rashad supporting Bill Cosby‘s prison release.

Rashad, who is a dean of the university’s College of Fine Arts, responded shortly after news Wednesday Cosby’s sex assault conviction Wednesday after finding an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case. He was released from prison later in the day.

She wrote: “FINALLY!!! A terrible wrong is being righted – a miscarriage of justice is corrected.”

Later, she shared another tweet saying she did not mean to be insensitive to survivors of sexual assault.

She wrote: “I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward. My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth. Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects. My heartfelt wish is for healing.”

Wednesday night, Howard University released a statement saying personal positions of staff do not reflect the school’s policies and that “we will continue to advocate for survivors fully and support their right to be heard.”

Cosby, 83, has served nearly three years of a three- to 10-year sentence after being found guilty of drugging and violating Temple University sports administrator Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. He was the first celebrity tried and convicted in the #MeToo era.

The former “Cosby Show” star was arrested in 2015, when a district attorney armed with newly unsealed evidence — the comic’s damaging deposition in a lawsuit brought by Constand — brought charges against him days before the 12-year statute of limitations ran out.

But the Pennsylvania Supreme Court said that District Attorney Kevin Steele, who made the decision to arrest Cosby, was obligated to stand by his predecessor’s promise not to charge Cosby. There was no evidence that promise was ever put in writing.

Justice David Wecht, writing for a split court, said Cosby had relied on the former district attorney’s decision not to charge him when the comedian gave his potentially incriminating testimony in Constand’s civil case.

The court called Cosby’s arrest “an affront to fundamental fairness, particularly when it results in a criminal prosecution that was forgone for more than a decade.”

Rashad, who played Clair Huxtable on “The Cosby Show,” has maintained her support for the actor since he was arrested in 2015.