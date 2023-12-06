New York (WJW) — Howard Stern’s friend, longtime stylist and frequent contributor to the popular radio show has died, Stern confirmed on his show Wednesday.

Ralph Cirella has been with Stern and his radio show for decades.

Stern said Cirella’s “heart gave out” Tuesday morning during a routine procedure.

He said Cirella was being treated for a “rare lymphoma” that was “curable and treatable.” He said he was “angry” that Cirella waited too long to address the issue. “I just have been so sad and so angry.”

“He didn’t take care of himself,” Stern said.

Stern said he has been friends with the 58-year-old for about 40 years.

Stern said he and Ralph had similar senses of humor.

“He loved me,” Stern said. “Ralph was a trustworthy, dear friend who made me laugh every time I was with him.”

He said Cirella frequently accompanied him on his television appearances including “America’s Got Talent” and “The Late Show with David Letterman.”

Stern credited Cirella with his marriage to his wife. “He’s the reason I met Beth,” Stern said. He recalled Cirella urging him to go to a party where he met the woman who would eventually become his wife.

Stern also said his wife said he and Cirella shared a “secret language.”

Actor John Stamos, a frequent guest and personal friend of Stern, first posted about Cirella’s death on Facebook and Instagram early Wednesday.

Stamos met Cirella through Stern and became close friends with him.

“At the painfully young age of 58, my dear friend, Ralph Cirella, was suddenly taken from us, leaving us all in a state of profound shock,” Stamos wrote. “He was, without a doubt, a one-of-a-kind soul.”

Stern’s wife, Beth, liked Stamos’ Instagram post before her husband’s radio show began. Until then, many fans wondered if Stamos had been hacked and the death wasn’t real.

“Ralph wasn’t just a friend; he was family,” Stamos said.

Cirella was a frequent caller and guest on Stern’s show. He would share stories of his exchanges with fellow Stern show staffers and also weighed in on pop-culture topics including movies, TV and technology.

Stern recalled Cirella’s love of Apple products and posting on social media.

“There was a lot of good times on the show with Ralph,” Stern said.

“I’m taking it very hard.”

Stern said he spoke with Cirella the night before he died. He was hopeful Cirella would survive his cancer treatment.

Stern said longtime executive producer Gary Dell’Aabate called him after Tuesday morning’s show to tell him Cirella died.