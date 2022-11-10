CLEVELAND (WJW) – Legal sports betting won’t officially kick off in the Buckeye State until January 1, 2022, but already JACK Entertainment is gearing fans up for its arrival by offering a chance to score some big-ticket prizes.

Earlier this year, JACK Entertainment launched the state’s first free-to-play sports betting app called betJACK. The app is in anticipation of real money sports betting and allows Ohioans to try their hand at sports betting without actually spending any money.

According to a recent press release, fans who log into betJACK’s Training Camp can bet with free tokens to be automatically entered to win prizes.

“These giveaways provide Ohio sports fans with another reason to be excited about sports betting,” said Adam Suliman, SVP of Sports & Digital Gaming for JACK Entertainment in a press release. “They can practice using Ohio’s sports betting app and maybe score some great tickets to see their favorite local teams.”

Potential prizes available now, include:

Tickets to Ohio State vs Michigan on Saturday, November 26th

Tickets to Cavaliers vs Lakers on Tuesday, December 6th

Other promotional prizes will be offered at a later date. When the time comes, those can be found here.