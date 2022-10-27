CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – A new taco joint is opening in Belden Village on Thursday.

Condado Tacos specializes in unique tacos, margaritas and tequilas.

And, they want you to help them celebrate their 37th location. This one is in the Belden Village mall.

In a press release, the company said, “The first 100 guests in line at the restaurant on October 27th will be awarded with a “Year of Yum”: one free taco every week for a whole year.”

In addition, on opening day, all guests will receive a free taco if they purchase a $5 margarita.

“At Condado, we offer a craveable, unique and fun dining experience that matches your speed. We welcome all, and we are proud of our “Come as You Are” atmosphere and culture in serving our guests an amazing experience that is unmatched for under $20. Ohio is where it all started for Condado and we have an incredibly loyal following throughout the state, and Belden Village Mall in Canton is an area we’ve identified as ideal for a Condado Tacos location,” said Chris Artinian, Condado Tacos President and Chief Executive Officer.

Doors open at 11 a.m.

The restaurant’s new location is located at 4183 Belden Village Mall Circle NW Canton, OH 44718.

The restaurant includes a main dining room, bar, and outdoor patio.