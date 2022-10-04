In the video player above, you can watch a performance from Kofi Boakye in the FOX 8 studio from 2020.

NEW YORK (WJW) — A rising music star from Akron could make history in New York, but he needs your help to do it.

23-year-old Pianist and Berklee College of Music Student, Kofi Boakye, is now a finalist on “Showtime At the Apollo.”

The grande finale will be held on November 23, 2022, in Harlem, and if Kofi B. wins he could bring home a $20,000 grand prize. Kofi is already a two-time Emmy-nominated musician.

The video below is from 2020 when Kofi Boakye performed in the FOX 8 studio.

Kofi B. is asking for an extra boost of support from Northeast Ohio in the audience-judged competition. A bus trip to the Big Apple will leave early November 23 for a day trip to NYC and the taping of the Grande Finale Show that evening.

The Apollo Theater is known for being the home to some iconic music careers, including Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight and the Pips and more.

Kofi B. hopes to join that legendary list.

“From growing up in the inner cities of Akron, seeing the yellow tape and police sirens all throughout my childhood, the hunger to strive for greatness and do something positive in my life has always been a motivating factor for myself,” said Kofi B. in a press release.

More information on the “Akron goes to the Apollo” bus trip can be found, here.