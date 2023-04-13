CLEVELAND (WJW) – If you missed Machine Gun Kelly‘s sold-out concert in Cleveland, or if you just want to re-live the experience, you have another chance to see the performance. This time on the big screen!

Highlights of the singer’s 2022 show at First Energy Stadium will be shown in movie theaters worldwide on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

The concert experience can be caught at several local theaters including Crocker Park, Valley View, and Shaker Square.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — “John Krasinski” Episode 1795 — Pictured: Musical guest Machine Gun Kelly performs on Saturday, January 30, 2021 — (Photo By: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 16: Recording artist Machine Gun Kelly performs during a stop of his Tickets to My Downfall tour at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on October 16, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 02: Colson Baker attends as Redbox hosts red carpet screening for upcoming western film “The Last Son” at IPIC, Fulton Market on December 02, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Redbox)

LAS VEGAS, NV – May 15: 2022 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS — Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly arrives to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022. — (Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 28: Machine Gun Kelly visits the Empire State Building on June 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

MGK’s world tour concluded with an emotional show in his hometown of Cleveland.

He is the first and only Ohio native to sell out the largest venue in the city. The stadium held 50-thousand people.

For a complete list of locations and times, click here.

To see the trailer, click here.