CLEVELAND (WJW) – If you missed Machine Gun Kelly‘s sold-out concert in Cleveland, or if you just want to re-live the experience, you have another chance to see the performance. This time on the big screen!
Highlights of the singer’s 2022 show at First Energy Stadium will be shown in movie theaters worldwide on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
The concert experience can be caught at several local theaters including Crocker Park, Valley View, and Shaker Square.
MGK’s world tour concluded with an emotional show in his hometown of Cleveland.
He is the first and only Ohio native to sell out the largest venue in the city. The stadium held 50-thousand people.
For a complete list of locations and times, click here.
To see the trailer, click here.