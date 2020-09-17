How you can help the four-foots: 6th Annual Dick Goddard APL Telethon taking place today

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The 6th Annual Dick Goddard APL Telethon is in full swing.

While this year’s televised telethon will look and feel a lot different all because of the coronavirus pandemic, volunteers will be spread out throughout the building ready to collect your donations.

There are three ways to donate this year. You can call, text or go online. Take a look:

Text “APL” to 243725

Call (216) 566-7387

Visit the Cleveland APL’s website

You can also purchase a telethon t-shirt featuring a quote from late legendary FOX 8 Meteorologist Dick Goddard. Shirts cost $30 and can be purchased online until 3 p.m. on Monday, September 21.

T-shirt proceeds will benefit the telethon and be shipped directly from the t-shirt company to the purchaser’s household.

The telethon will raise money to help the approximately 13,000 animals that the Cleveland APL cares for every year. It costs $16,000 a day to run the Cleveland APL.

The Cleveland APL gets no federal funding. The average cost for basic care for one animal is almost $600. Donations help to pay for surgeries, food, vaccines and utility bills.

Here’s how your donation can help:

$25 provides cat litter and litter trays for half a day

$50 provides comprehensive senior blood work for 1 dog or cat

$100 provides important vaccines for 28 cats

$500 provides heartworm treatment for 2 dogs

$1500 provides 2 weeks of food for all shelter animals

$7,500 pays for electric & gas bill for one month

The telethon starts at 6 a.m. on Thursday and runs through 7:30 p.m.

FOX 8 will have coverage throughout the day and on the news in the evening.

