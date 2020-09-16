How you can help at this year’s Dick Goddard APL telethon, which kicks off on Thursday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — On the eve of the 6th Annual Dick Goddard APL Telethon, workers spent most of the day putting up posters and setting up, despite the coronavirus.

From the six feet of spacing between telephones and tables, to volunteers being spread out throughout the building, this year’s televised telethon will look and feel a lot different all because of the pandemic.

“Rather than that huge phone bank full of people that you see cheering and screaming every year, every time we reach a goal, those people are gonna be spread out throughout the shelter,” said Katherine Schneider, shelter operations and client care manager.

She said there will also be three ways to donate: you can text or go online.

“We haven’t been able to take in as many animals, we haven’t been able to adopt out as many animals. We have construction going on, and we have to make sure the staff is able to social distance, so we still haven’t been able to let the public back in,” she said.

It costs $16,000 a day to run the Cleveland APL. With donations helping to pay for surgeries, food, vaccines and utility bills.

The telethon starts at 6 a.m. on Thursday. FOX 8 will have coverage throughout the day and on the news in the evening.

