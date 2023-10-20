CLEVELAND (WJW) — Support is growing for Cleveland police detective Ashley Schut, who was seriously injured Tuesday in a paragliding accident in Utah.

A fundraiser established Wednesday by the Utah Fraternal Order of Police Foundation has since raised more than $14,000 for her medical expenses through the website HelpaHero.com.

Schut, 30, is expected to remain in a trauma center at a hospital near Salt Lake City “for some time,” family members wrote. They’re now asking for donated meals or meal delivery gift cards through the website MealTrain.com while they stay near her in the hospital.

Ashley Schut (HelpaHero.com)

Ashley Schut (right) (HelpaHero.com)

Schut was in Utah with her husband on Tuesday. She was paragliding when a hang glider ran into her, “sending them both on an incredible fall,” the Utah FOP wrote.

It happened at about 5 p.m. Tuesday at Salt Lake County Flight Park, Utah police told FOX 8 sister station KTVX-TV. The pilot of Schut’s tandem paraglider, 44-year-old Joshua Ellison, died at the scene, KTVX reported.

A surgery to relieve pressure on Schut’s spinal cord reversed her paralysis. She also underwent surgery for a fractured pelvis, police said Thursday.

Schut is a five-year Cleveland police officer currently assigned to the Violent Crime Reduction Team, police said.

“Her husband describes her as a very tough person, but she has a long, long road to recovery,” police officials wrote in a statement Thursday. “We ask our community to keep Detective Schut, her husband and family in your thoughts and prayers for a quick recovery.”