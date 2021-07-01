How you can have a foam party at your summer event

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Are you looking for a fun way to spruce up your next party? Make Believe Family Fun Center in Parma has some cool ideas.

On Thursday, team members from the fun center came to FOX 8 to hold a foam party in our studio’s front yard.

Now, they want to bring a foam party to your home.

Make Believe Family Fun Center will provide the necessary equipment, set it up and run it at your event.

According to their website, the company uses a special foam formula doesn’t harm grass or clothing. The solution used in their foam machines is 100% naturally organic making and safe for you, your guests and the planet.

The company says “foam parties make everlasting memories of fun and laughs to all that attend.”

Make Believe Family Fun Center offers all sorts of activities, including axe throwing, that can bring fun to your next event. Visit their website for more details, pricing and availability.