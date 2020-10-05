How you can get paid $1,000 to binge-watch horror movies on Halloween

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – If you enjoy horror movies during the spooky season, there may be a dream job for you.

CableTV.com and HighSpeedInternet.com will pay you $1,000 to watch your own all-night horror festival on Halloween.

They want you to binge-watch 24 hours of horror movies and live-tweet the marathon.

To be considered, you must be a U.S. citizen over the age of 18, a big horror fan, and submit a quick bio on their website.

The person selected for the job will receive a lot of Halloween candy and a $50 Starbucks gift card to stay awake.

Applications are open now through Friday, Oct. 16. To find the application visit https://www.cabletv.com/blog/halloween-dream-job.

