CLEVELAND (WJW) — A new photo released by the Cleveland FBI shows how Ashley Summers, last seen more than 15 years ago at age 14, would look now, at 29 years old.

“We’ve seen countless times how our age progression images can help be a driving force in a search for a missing child,” Angeline Hartmann, director of communications at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, is quoted in a Tuesday news release.

“We’re asking everyone to take a good look at Ashley’s brand-new image. Ashley disappeared when she was 14 years old, and she would be 29 today. We just need the right person to recognize Ashley and help bring her home.”

Ashley Summers shown at age 29, using age progression (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Summers was last seen about July 8, 2007. At that time, she was 5-foot-5, weighing 130 pounds, with long brown hair and blue eyes. She had a red heart outline tattoo on her upper right arm with the name “Gene” in a black ink ribbon across the middle, according to the release.

Ashley Summers at age 14. (Photo courtesy The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children )

Authorities said she frequented certain areas of Cleveland: the 2100 block of West 96th Street; the 3800 block of Wet 23rd Street; the 1100 block of Holmden Avenue; and the 3400 block of West 44th Street.

Local, state and federal authorities have contacted people who knew or may have had contact with Summers before her disappearance. Authorities searched along Holmden Avenue in 2018 and at a Train Avenue property in 2021, FOX 8 reported.

Authorities are now once again asking for the public’s help to bring her home.

Anyone who may have interacted with Summers or who may have knowledge of what happened to her should call the FBI at 216-522-1400, Cleveland police detectives at 216-623-5118 or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463. Tips can also be submitted online at 25crime.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

A reward is being offered for information that leads to her successful location or the identity of the person or people responsible for her disappearance.

“Ashley is a young and vibrant young woman with a strong and willful spirit,” Summers’ mother Jennifer is quoted in the release. “Her disappearance has left our family broken and irreparable until we can one day reunite with her. We encourage anyone who may know something to contact the local police department. We appreciate the continued efforts and resources the FBI, The Cleveland Police Department and The National Center for Missing Children have

supplied while pursuing any leads involving Ashley.”