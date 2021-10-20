How veterans and their families can get a free ride on Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad this Veterans Day

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) – Tickets are available for veterans to reserve at no cost for a ride at the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (CVSR) this Veterans Day.

Veterans Day falls on Thursday, November 11.

Veterans, active military, and first responders may request a total of 4 tickets for a 2-hour ride through Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

“We are grateful that we can play a role in honoring our heroes on such a celebrated day in our country,” CEO and CVSR President Joe Mazure said in a press release.

CVSR has implemented a COVID-19 vaccine and testing policy.

Riders 12 and older who join CVSR for Veterans Day will be required to show proof that they are fully vaccinated or provide a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 6 hours.

Guests will need identification.

Also, masks are required for passengers 2 and older.

The ride is being made possible by SummaCare.

“We’re so pleased to be a part of honoring and thanking Veterans for their service,” said Anne Armao, Vice President, Member Experience and Product Development at SummaCare.

Click here to reserve tickets.

Veterans and their families can choose to depart from Akron Rockside Station, located at 27 Ridge Street, at 10 a.m. or from Rockside Station, located at 7900 Old Rockside Road, at 10:15 a.m.

Military garb is encouraged.

Public support is also encouraged.

People can take part by showing up at Peninsula station, located at 1630 Mill Street, as the train passes at 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.