(WJW) – Vanessa Bryant is celebrating what would have been her daughter’s 16th birthday.

Gianna “Gigi” Bryant was among the 9 killed in a helicopter crash in January 2020 in California.

Her father, Kobe Bryant, was also killed.

Gigi would have turned 16 on Sunday, May 1.

Vanessa Bryant posted a video she narrated on Instagram.

“You came from greatness, but it was never about what you inherited. It was about what you gave to others,” Vanessa shared.

In the caption, Vanessa wrote, “Love you always! Happy Birthday, Gianna. 😘❤️🥰 #Mambacita #2 ❤️❤️.”

Nike released a special pair of “Mambacity Sweet 16” shoes to honor Gigi’s birthday.

Vanessa and Kobe Bryant would have celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary last month.