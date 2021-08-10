How to watch as the Perseid meteor shower peaks this week

**Related Video Above: Catch a glimpse of a potential predawn meteor over Northeast Ohio.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Look up to the skies this week and marvel, as the Perseid meteor shower is expected to be at its brightest the next few days.

If it seems like you’ve already heard about this meteor shower, that’s because the Perseid started last month and runs through the end of this month. However, Aug. 11-Aug. 13 are the peak days to see the stars in action.

A Perseid meteor streaks across the sky above desert pine trees on August 13, 2015 in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area, Nevada. The annual display, known as the Perseid shower because the meteors appear to radiate from the constellation Perseus in the northeastern sky, is a result of Earth’s orbit passing through debris from the comet Swift-Tuttle. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

NASA says that at peak times, the show offers about 50-100 meteors per hour for viewers’ pleasure.

As of Tuesday, the FOX 8 Northeast Ohio weather forecast for the week is as follows:

Rain and clouds are expected on and off throughout the three days, but that doesn’t mean the sky won’t open up at all to the stars.

In order to get the best view, which doesn’t require a telescope or any expert knowledge, EarthSky science website offers the following tips:

Look for a dark, outdoor viewing area that doesn’t have too much light pollution.

Watch anytime between midnight and sunrise.

Stand in the moon’s shadow for the best view.

Meteors reportedly zoom across the sky in spurts and fits so be sure to hang out awhile and be patient.

We can all thank the 109P/Swift-Turtle comet for the light show, as the meteor shower takes place when our planet moves through the comet’s dust.

Happy viewing!