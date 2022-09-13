**Related Video Above: Cleveland Metroparks has great spots to view Monarch butterfly migration, as seen last year.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The eastern monarch butterfly migration has begun, and they’re flapping through Ohio as we speak.

Journeying from their summer breeding grounds, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife says the bugs are headed to Mexico for the winter, traveling anywhere from 50 to 100 miles a day. Along the way, they’re stopping in Northeast Ohio in need of fuel and refreshments.

These photos were taken in Lakewood over the weekend:

Butterflies spotted at Lakewood Park. Photo by Jordan Unger/WJW

Butterfly spotted at Lakewood Park. Photo by Jordan Unger/WJW

“Look for monarchs in the coming weeks in forests, fields, gardens, and waterways as they migrate through Ohio … individually or in groups,” ODNR said in a statement.

As the butterflies are in decline, ODNR asks residents to think about planting milkweed pods, which attracts the pollinators to their yards. Find out more about milkweed and how to help preserve the migration of these creatures right here.