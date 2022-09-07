CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Frontier Airlines is launching a new non-stop seasonal service from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL.)

To celebrate the new destination the airline is offering fares as low as $39.

“We’re excited to expand our service in Cleveland with this new route to South Florida,” said Daniel Shurz, vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines in a press release. “The winter season is one of the most popular times for consumers in the Midwest to vacation in Florida, and this new service will provide an affordable, convenient flight option thanks to Frontier’s ‘Low Fares Done Right.’”

The seasonal service will begin on November 5, 2022. Flights will be offered four times a week.

The $39 price tag is an introductory fare.

To get the deal, tickets must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. on September 13, 2022. The price offer is valid for flights between November 5, 2022 – February 2, 2023.

But, the following blackout dates apply:

Nov. 19-23, 25-28, 2022

Dec. 16-18, 22-24, 2022

Dec. 26, 2022 – Jan. 3, 2023

Jan. 6-8, 2023

Jan. 17-18, 2023

Round trip purchase is not required.

For more information and to book a flight, click here.