CLEVELAND (WJW) — Want to get away? Frontier Airlines just launched a nonstop service from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL).

Starting Saturday, people looking to feel a little warmer in the winter months can get in on a sweet deal. Fares start at $69 (not including bags and other add-ons) — up from the $39 tickets offered in September, but still noteworthy.

Flyers can choose between four flights running each week, but the introductory offer only applies for some weeks through March 3, 2023 and must be purchased before the end of Nov. 10.

With this addition, Frontier now offers 12 nonstop flights from Cleveland.

“We’re thrilled to connect Cleveland area consumers to the ever-popular destination of South Florida,” Frontier’s Daniel Shurz said in a statement. “Escaping the Midwestern winter just got a lot easier thanks to Frontier’s ‘Low Fares Done Right.’”

Flight prices do not include bags and other fees. Find out more about your flight options right here.