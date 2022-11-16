AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Allegiant has announced a new non-stop flight from Akron to Nashville, Tennessee.

The new route out of Akron-Canton Airport begins February 15, 2023 and will run three times per week.

To celebrate, the airline is offering one-way tickets for just $37.

But, there’s a catch. The tickets must be purchased by November 17, 2022 and used for travel by August 13, 2023. So you’ll need to act fast.

The airline notes that seats and dates are limited and that the $37 fare is not available for all flights.

Booking details can be found, here.