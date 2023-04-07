PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – Boxes of food will be given to Cuyahoga County residents age 60 and older during a “Great Grocery Giveaway” on Wednesday.

The Great Grocery Giveaway will take place on April 12 at 10 a.m. at the Western Campus of Cuyahoga Community College.

This grocery giveaway event is sponsored by the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging. It’s part of a larger effort to fill food security gaps in the community, according to a press release from Tri-C and the WRAAA.

Each box of food has about $80 worth of groceries and essential supplies such as pasta, spaghetti sauce, rice and beans, peanut butter, jelly, bread and household cleaning items, according to the release.

Western Campus is located at 11000 Pleasant Valley Road in Parma. Boxes are limited to one per person, the release said.

Call Call 216-586-3747 or email greatgrocerygiveaway@areaagingsolutions.org for more information.

Register by 5 p.m. Monday, April 10.