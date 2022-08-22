CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s not always easy to find certain liquors in Ohio. And this week, bourbon lovers can sign up for the Ohio Division of Liquor Control’s summer lottery for a chance at scoring some more rare bottles.

The Summer Bottle Lottery kicked off Monday and ends Aug. 24.

The available bourbon bottles include:

Blanton’s Straight From the Barrel (750 ML) – $150

Weller Single Barrel (750 ML) – $49.99

Elmer T. Lee Single Barrel Bourbon (750 ML) – $37.99

Weller 12 Year (750 ML) – $39.98

Colonel E.H. Taylor Warehouse C (750 ML) – $69.99

In order to enter you must be an Ohio resident and 21 or older. There are exceptions for Ohio service members stationed in the state. Sign up right here.

If you are a lucky winner, which are selected randomly, expect to be notified via email. While it is free to enter the lottery, people must purchase the bottle if they win.