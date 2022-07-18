After taking it off the nationwide menu in 2016, Chick-fil-A is bringing back one of its old breakfast sandwiches. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Chick-fil-A restaurants in Cleveland, Canton and Sandusky are offering guests a free 8-count chicken nugget this week.

The deal is good from Monday, July 18 through Saturday, July 23.

To get the nuggets, customers can download the Chick-fil-A app, at which time they will receive the offer on the ‘Rewards’ tab. That can then be redeemed during checkout.

“We are excited to show our appreciation to the Northeast Ohio community with this free, delicious entrée,” said Ken Ball, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A North Olmsted. “We hope our guests stop by and enjoy the 8-Count Chicken Nuggets as a thank you for everything they do to make an impact in our community.”