(WJW) — Breakfast combos have always been a big thing: bacon and eggs, milk and cereal and so on. But one company is combining two food items into one.

The good people at Post are now crafting a new kind of waffle, starring their beloved sweet cereals Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles.

And in honor of the new breakfast items, the company is offering free packages of waffles in the form of reimbursement.

In order to get your money, up to a $3.79 value, waffle fiends must upload a photo of their receipt at the website getfreewaffles.com. Money comes back to customers in the form of Venmo, Cash App or PayPal.

Purchases must be made through Oct. 16 and submitted by Halloween.