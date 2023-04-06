(WJW)- It’s National Burrito Day and that means Chipotle Mexican Grill customers may be able to score a free burrito.

The popular chain restaurant has announced it will give away 10,000 free burritos on April 6, 2023.

To snag the deal, customers should follow Chipotle on Twitter. That’s where the restaurant will drop codes throughout the day. Followers can then text those codes to 888-222 for a chance to get one of 10K free burritos, according to a press release.

Chipotle is also celebrating the occasion with a $0 delivery fee for orders placed on their app and at Chipotle.com. To cash in on the deal, customers can use the promo code “DELIVER” on April 6.