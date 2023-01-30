CLEVELAND (WJW) — While it may not be clear if Punxsutawney Phil has ever tasted a burrito, Moe’s Southwest Grill is giving away free burritos to those who purchase one in his honor Feb. 2.

Whether the famous groundhog sees his shadow or not, three Northeast Ohio locations are allowing burrito fans a BOGO deal on Groundhog Day. The offer applies to the spots in Akron, Canton and Cuyahoga Falls.

“Two burritos are better than one, and we’re excited to make a cold and gray time of year a little

more fun with a free burrito,” said Crystal Paschal, a marketing director with the company.

Burrito filling choices include the usual proteins, rice, beans, salsas and more.

There may still be six more weeks of winter on the horizon, but free food never hurts.